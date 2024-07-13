Ark Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $59.84 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Ark has a total market cap of $59.84 million and approximately $10.61 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000919 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000651 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001583 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,105,826 coins and its circulating supply is 182,105,412 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

