Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 42 ($0.54) price target on the stock.
Arrow Exploration Trading Down 3.5 %
LON:AXL opened at GBX 27.40 ($0.35) on Wednesday. Arrow Exploration has a one year low of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and a one year high of GBX 29.50 ($0.38). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of £78.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 676.67 and a beta of 1.47.
About Arrow Exploration
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arrow Exploration
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.