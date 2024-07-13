Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 42 ($0.54) price target on the stock.

Arrow Exploration Trading Down 3.5 %

LON:AXL opened at GBX 27.40 ($0.35) on Wednesday. Arrow Exploration has a one year low of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and a one year high of GBX 29.50 ($0.38). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of £78.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 676.67 and a beta of 1.47.

About Arrow Exploration

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

