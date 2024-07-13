Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $8,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Settian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $500,000. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,919. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.72 and a 200 day moving average of $245.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $212.39 and a 1-year high of $274.97. The company has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,693,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,717 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $2,240,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,485,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,049 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

