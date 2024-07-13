Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Short Interest Down 40.9% in June

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the June 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.0 days.

Asante Gold Stock Performance

ASGOF remained flat at C$0.83 during trading on Friday. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042. Asante Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.75 and a 1 year high of C$1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.93.

About Asante Gold

Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in the Republic of Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Fahiakoba concession situated in the Ashanti and Central regions in the Republic of Ghana; and 90% interest in the Bibiani gold mine located in the western region of Ghana.

