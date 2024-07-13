ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Down 65.9% in June

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the June 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 379,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ASAZY stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 83,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,028. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $15.39.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

