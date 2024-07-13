Assured Guaranty’s (AGO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $110.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Shares of AGO stock opened at $80.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.73. Assured Guaranty has a one year low of $55.24 and a one year high of $96.60.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.78 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 57.45% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assured Guaranty will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $311,806.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,757.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $311,806.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,757.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,398,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 304,835 shares in the company, valued at $24,368,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,834,807 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 279.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 15,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at about $885,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at about $908,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,001,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading

