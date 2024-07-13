Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $433.69

Shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 433.69 ($5.56) and traded as high as GBX 437 ($5.60). Atalaya Mining shares last traded at GBX 424.50 ($5.44), with a volume of 88,482 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.62) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Atalaya Mining from GBX 410 ($5.25) to GBX 480 ($6.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.
Atalaya Mining Stock Performance
Atalaya Mining Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Atalaya Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,043.48%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Jesus Fernandez Lopez acquired 92,500 shares of Atalaya Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.12) per share, with a total value of £370,000 ($473,933.65). 31.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Atalaya Mining Company Profile
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.
See Also
