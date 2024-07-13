Atco Ltd. (ACO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.
Atco Price Performance
Atco (TSE:ACO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Atco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Atco
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Atco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.