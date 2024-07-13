Atco Ltd. (ACO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

Atco Price Performance

Get Atco alerts:

Atco (TSE:ACO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Atco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.