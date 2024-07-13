Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) PT Raised to $41.00

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATLX. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Atlas Lithium from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Atlas Lithium from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Atlas Lithium Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLX opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Atlas Lithium has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Lithium will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlas Lithium stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 18.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

