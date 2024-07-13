AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

AUTO1 Group SE (OTC:ATOGF – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $7.81. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.
AUTO1 Group Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25.
AUTO1 Group Company Profile
AUTO1 Group SE operates a digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to professional car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to consumers.
