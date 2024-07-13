Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $274.60 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $237.15.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Price Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $220.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $165.21 and a 12-month high of $231.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $500,100.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,489.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $500,100.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,489.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total value of $129,245.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,259 shares in the company, valued at $499,939.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.8% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.7% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.