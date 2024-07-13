Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Cut to $252.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $260.00 to $252.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $274.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $237.15.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $220.66 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $165.21 and a twelve month high of $231.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.40.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 51.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $500,100.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,489.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,583 shares of company stock worth $2,856,353. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 86.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,092 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 12.4% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $543,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

