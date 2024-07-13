AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Short Interest Down 21.2% in June

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 284,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.
AVITA Medical Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RCEL traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.36. 162,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,486. AVITA Medical has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52.
AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 million. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 84.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AVITA Medical will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCEL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,360,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 71,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.
About AVITA Medical
AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.
