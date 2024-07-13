AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Short Interest Down 21.2% in June

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 284,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

AVITA Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCEL traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.36. 162,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,486. AVITA Medical has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 million. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 84.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AVITA Medical will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of AVITA Medical from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCEL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,360,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 71,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

