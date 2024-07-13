Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Short Interest Update

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Awakn Life Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AWKNF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,380. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. Awakn Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26.
Awakn Life Sciences Company Profile
