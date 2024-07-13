Axie Infinity Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $819.72 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $819.72 million and approximately $22.37 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $5.55 or 0.00009328 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012277 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001076 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,442.63 or 0.99984665 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00067496 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,809,792 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,792,851.04226097 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.53958575 USD and is up 4.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 465 active market(s) with $27,338,405.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

