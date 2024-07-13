AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (BATS:WUGI) Shares Down 2%

AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (BATS:WUGI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $71.09 and last traded at $71.38. 4,952 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $72.83.
AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 1.75.
About AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF
The Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (WUGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global companies involved in the 5G-enabled digital economy. WUGI was launched on Mar 31, 2020 and is managed by AXS Investments.
