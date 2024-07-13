B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (RILYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on July 31st

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RILYN opened at $19.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.51. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $22.79.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

