Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Up 66.7% in June

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Babcock International Group Stock Performance
Babcock International Group stock remained flat at $6.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.14.
About Babcock International Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Babcock International Group
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.