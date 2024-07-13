Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Up 66.7% in June

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

Babcock International Group stock remained flat at $6.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.14.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

