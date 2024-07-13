Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 206.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,060 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $7,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 256.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.27.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,748,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,319,289. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

