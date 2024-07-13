Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Down 39.2% in June

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the June 15th total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bâloise Stock Performance
BLHEF stock remained flat at $174.14 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.14. Bâloise has a 12-month low of $142.15 and a 12-month high of $166.25.
About Bâloise
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bâloise
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Bâloise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bâloise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.