Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Down 39.2% in June

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the June 15th total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bâloise Stock Performance

BLHEF stock remained flat at $174.14 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.14. Bâloise has a 12-month low of $142.15 and a 12-month high of $166.25.

About Bâloise

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

