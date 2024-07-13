Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banc of California to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.81.

Banc of California Price Performance

Banc of California stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $522.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 7,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,677.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,356.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 15.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 525,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after buying an additional 68,758 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Banc of California by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,618,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after buying an additional 53,566 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Banc of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

