Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Lifted to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.41.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.61. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $41.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 228.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.