Bank of America Reaffirms Buy Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Apple from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $218.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $230.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $233.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31,278 shares during the period. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC grew its position in Apple by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

