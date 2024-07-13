Bank of America Trims Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Target Price to $60.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.70.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.90. The stock has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 49,495 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $1,528,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,340,000. Defender Capital LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 371,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after purchasing an additional 86,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

