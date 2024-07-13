Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 22.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Bank7 Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $323.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $35.41.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Bank7 news, VP Henry Litchfield sold 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $69,112.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,302 shares in the company, valued at $371,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Henry Litchfield sold 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $69,112.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,302 shares in the company, valued at $371,274.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Edward Patrick Gray acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,125. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,049 shares of company stock worth $339,450 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bank7 from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BSVN

About Bank7

(Get Free Report)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.