Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 22.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $323.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $35.41.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.
Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bank7 from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.
Bank7
Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.
