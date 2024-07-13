Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVNGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 22.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Bank7 Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $323.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $35.41.

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank7 news, VP Henry Litchfield sold 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $69,112.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,302 shares in the company, valued at $371,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Henry Litchfield sold 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $69,112.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,302 shares in the company, valued at $371,274.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Patrick Gray acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,125. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,049 shares of company stock worth $339,450 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bank7 from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Earnings History for Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

