BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) PT Raised to $32.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on BankUnited from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.35.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BKU

BankUnited Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.35.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $508.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

In other news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,752.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,483,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,542,000 after buying an additional 280,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BankUnited by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,596,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,639,000 after purchasing an additional 251,281 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,427,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,708,000 after purchasing an additional 80,577 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 6.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,552,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,467,000 after purchasing an additional 93,119 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,448,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after buying an additional 212,496 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.