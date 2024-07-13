Barclays Boosts RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Price Target to $51.00

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of RadNet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RadNet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Get RadNet alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RadNet

RadNet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.70 and a beta of 1.75. RadNet has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $64.06.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.72 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Stolper sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $1,531,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,985.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $917,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,919 shares in the company, valued at $17,178,196.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Stolper sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $1,531,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,985.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,730 shares of company stock worth $6,121,516 over the last quarter. 5.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RadNet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 224.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 174,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,648 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 74.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,286,000. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,273,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 108.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 33,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.