Barclays Raises Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $159.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ICE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.07.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $148.40 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $149.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $8,272,553.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at $167,181,408.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $8,272,553.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at $167,181,408.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,792.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,290 shares of company stock worth $8,937,674 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $839,259,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,978,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,913 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,493 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.