BarnBridge One Day Trading Volume Tops $53.28 Million (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. One BarnBridge token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.81 or 0.00003031 BTC on exchanges. BarnBridge has a market capitalization of $17.48 million and $53.28 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BarnBridge Profile

BarnBridge’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,683,546 tokens. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BarnBridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge (BOND) is the native governance token of the BarnBridge platform, a DeFi project that introduces risk tranching to the crypto domain. BOND token holders can participate in governance decisions, proposing or voting on potential protocol changes. The platform allows users to hedge yield sensitivity and price volatility. BOND was founded by Tyler Ward, Milad Mostavi, Bogdan Gheorghe, and Troy Murray, experienced blockchain developers and entrepreneurs with a strong background in DeFi.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarnBridge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BarnBridge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BarnBridge using one of the exchanges listed above.

