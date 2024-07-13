Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Acquires $418,800.00 in Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) Director William C. Martin purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $418,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,738.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Barnes & Noble Education Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BNED stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $226.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Barnes & Noble Education at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Friday, May 24th.

View Our Latest Analysis on BNED

About Barnes & Noble Education

(Get Free Report)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.