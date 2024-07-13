BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.20

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6 – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €21.20 ($23.04) and last traded at €22.15 ($24.08), with a volume of 26673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €21.70 ($23.59).
BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $791.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.50.
BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in Germany and internationally. The company's Renewable Energies segment is involved in the planning, managing, and construction of wind farms and solar parks; production of power; and sale of photovoltaic systems and components.
