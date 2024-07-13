Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR) Short Interest Update

Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 745,700 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the June 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Beamr Imaging Stock Performance

NASDAQ BMR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.56. 228,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,090. Beamr Imaging has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Beamr Imaging Company Profile

Beamr Imaging Ltd. provides video encoding, transcoding, and optimization solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers a suite of video compression software encoder solutions, including Beamr 4 H.264, Beamr 4X H.264 content adaptive, Beamr 5 HEVC, and Beamr 5X HEVC content adaptive encoders; Beamr JPEGmini photo optimization software solutions for reducing joint photographic experts group file sizes; and Beamr Silicon IP block, a hardware solution for integration into dedicated video encoding application-specific integrated circuits, graphics processing units, and application processors.

