Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Up 460.3% in June

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 460.3% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bear Creek Mining Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS BCEKF opened at $0.25 on Friday. Bear Creek Mining has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21.

About Bear Creek Mining

See Also

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru and Mexico. It explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Corani Silver-Lead-Zinc Project, which consists of thirteen mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and the Mercedes Gold Mine project that consists of 43 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

