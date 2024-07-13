Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Up 460.3% in June

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 460.3% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Bear Creek Mining Stock Down 0.6 %
OTCMKTS BCEKF opened at $0.25 on Friday. Bear Creek Mining has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21.
About Bear Creek Mining
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bear Creek Mining
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.