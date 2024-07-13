Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target Cut to $1.50

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 25.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Beauty Health from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Beauty Health from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

NASDAQ SKIN opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $81.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beauty Health will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKIN. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Beauty Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Beauty Health in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Beauty Health in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Beauty Health by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 31,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 14,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

