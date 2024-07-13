Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) PT Lowered to $255.00 at Citigroup

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BDX. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $280.14.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $229.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.93. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.75 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total transaction of $781,209.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,942.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,381. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,852,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $451,641,000 after acquiring an additional 68,509 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 402,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,562,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $1,295,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 103,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,115,000 after buying an additional 22,207 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2,086.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 51,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,853,000 after buying an additional 49,559 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

