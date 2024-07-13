Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Short Interest Update

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the June 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of BLWYF stock remained flat at $32.51 during trading hours on Friday. 2,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average of $33.64. Bellway has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $32.51.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

