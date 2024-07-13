Benchmark (LON:BMK) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $43.09

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.09 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 38.60 ($0.49). Benchmark shares last traded at GBX 39.25 ($0.50), with a volume of 9,474 shares trading hands.

Benchmark Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 42.74. The stock has a market cap of £285.91 million, a PE ratio of -1,288.33, a P/E/G ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.07.

About Benchmark

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries. It operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers sea bass and bream, salmon, and shrimp breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide various genetic merit ova.

