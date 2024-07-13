Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Acquires 180 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.92.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $103.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,936,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.04. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $80.94 and a 12-month high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

