Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Boosts Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 332.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

BBN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.67. 168,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,580. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.0929 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Articles

