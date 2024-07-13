Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.85. The stock had a trading volume of 377,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,708. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $90.71 and a 1-year high of $133.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

