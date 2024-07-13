Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Purchases 1,765 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.3% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Peoples Bank KS grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $75.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,009,381 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $118.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.47.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

