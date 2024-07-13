Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Purchases 670 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 798,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after buying an additional 182,822 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 24.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 814,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after acquiring an additional 159,100 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 143.4% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 65,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 38,583 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 37.0% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 28,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Organon & Co. by 2,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,128,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,945 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Organon & Co. stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $21.30. 1,962,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,736. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $24.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

