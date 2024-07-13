Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 1,377 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,288,136,000 after acquiring an additional 550,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $1,193,159,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in General Electric by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,655,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,385,000 after acquiring an additional 426,794 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,778,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,014,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,597 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.93.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE traded down $2.91 on Friday, reaching $159.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,983,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,116. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $170.80. The stock has a market cap of $174.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.59 and its 200 day moving average is $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

