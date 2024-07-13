Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 15,882 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,882 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 48,091 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.81. 37,919,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,227,980. The stock has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

