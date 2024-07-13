Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 4,660 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. Fidelity High Dividend ETF makes up about 0.7% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,575. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $36.94 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.77.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

