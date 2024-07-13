Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) EVP Sells $290,570.00 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BBY opened at $86.26 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $93.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,886,962 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $236,818,000 after buying an additional 277,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Best Buy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,561 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,527,000 after buying an additional 107,926 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,752,920 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $215,499,000 after acquiring an additional 166,478 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,164,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827,468 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $149,907,000 after buying an additional 69,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.87.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

