Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Short Interest Update

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 101.5% from the June 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Performance
Shares of BZQIF stock remained flat at $1.21 on Friday. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.