Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Short Interest Update

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 101.5% from the June 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Performance

Shares of BZQIF stock remained flat at $1.21 on Friday. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Domestic fixed-line communications, Cellular Communication, Internet, International Communication, and ICT Solutions, and Multi-Channel Television segments. The company offers telephony services, including basic telephony services on the household telephone line, as well as associated services, such as voice mail and caller ID; national numbering services; and transmission and data-communication services.

