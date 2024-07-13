BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Down 75.7% in June

BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the June 15th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIMI

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIMI stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 1.73% of BIMI as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIMI Price Performance

Shares of BIMI stock remained flat at $1.37 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,697. BIMI has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $4.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96.

About BIMI

BIMI Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

