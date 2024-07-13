Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Short Interest Up 225.0% in June

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bioxytran Stock Performance

BIXT stock remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Friday. 380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of -0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12. Bioxytran has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.

Bioxytran Company Profile

Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.

