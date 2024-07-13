Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Tops $0.0563 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 13th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.0563 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $10.51 million and $21,733.02 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00080594 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00023139 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010615 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

